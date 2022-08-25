For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carl…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. To…