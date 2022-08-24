This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carl…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carl…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…