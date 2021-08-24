Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.