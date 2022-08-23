Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.