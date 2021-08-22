Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.