Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.