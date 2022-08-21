Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
