Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
