Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

