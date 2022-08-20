This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
