Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.