This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reac…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. W…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…