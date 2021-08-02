 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News