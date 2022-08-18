Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.