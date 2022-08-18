This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
