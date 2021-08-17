This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
