Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast.