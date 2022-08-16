Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, th…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Model…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to re…