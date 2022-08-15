Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.