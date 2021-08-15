Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
