Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

