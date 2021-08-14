Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
