For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day t…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of…