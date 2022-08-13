 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

