Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 101.42. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
