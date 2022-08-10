For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
