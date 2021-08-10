Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100.12. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.