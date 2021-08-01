Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.