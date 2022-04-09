For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
