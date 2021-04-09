 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

