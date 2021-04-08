Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.