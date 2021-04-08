For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degre…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. P…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly c…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. P…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partl…