This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
