Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
