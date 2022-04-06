This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
