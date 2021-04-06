This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
