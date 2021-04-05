Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
