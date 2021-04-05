Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.