Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.