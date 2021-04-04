Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
