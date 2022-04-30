For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
