Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degre…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Carl…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect peri…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…