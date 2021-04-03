 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News