Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.