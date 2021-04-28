Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.