For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
