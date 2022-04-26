Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods o…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Models are su…