Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.