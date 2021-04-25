This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatur…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast i…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to…