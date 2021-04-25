 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News