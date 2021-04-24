 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

