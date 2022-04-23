This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
