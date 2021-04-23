 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

