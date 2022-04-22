This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
