Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

