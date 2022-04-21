 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

