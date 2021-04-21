For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …