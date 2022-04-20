This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle are…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sat…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…