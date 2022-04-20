Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.