Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.