This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
