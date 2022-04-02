Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.