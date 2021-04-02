 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

